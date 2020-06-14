Motion to remove ‘pro-slavery’ Harrison statue in Piatt Park gets support from councilmember

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A member of the Cincinnati City Council has voiced his support to remove the statue of former President William Henry Harrison in Piatt Park.
Councilmember Chris Seelbach posted Sunday on Facebook he is in favor of removing “the pro-slavery William Henry Harrison statue in Piatt Park.”
Harrison, who was the ninth President of the United States, was a senator from Ohio as well as a congressman.
Before taking office in 1841, Harrison owned slaves he had inherited, according to the History Channel.
Harrison even opposed Congress’ attempts to restrict slavery and lessen the authority slave masters had over their slaves, says a political history affiliate of the University of Virginia.
The statue sitting in Piatt Park reads “Ohio’s First President.”
Another statue with ties to slavery is the subject of discussion in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Last week, Gov. Andy Beshear says he has asked the State Historic Properties Advisory Committee to meet Friday to vote on the removal of the statue of Confederacy president Jefferson Davis from Kentucky’s Capitol rotunda.
