Weapons fired as police investigate at Union Twp. home, police

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A suspect firing weapons during a police investigation in Union Township prompted a call for the special response team on Sunday, according to a press release from officials.
The Union Township Police’s press release says around 12:45 p.m., officers arrived at a home on Misty Lake Lane to investigate a disturbance.
As officers were investigating, Union Township Police say someone started firing weapons.
The Clermont County Special Response Team was called for after some type of weapon went off, the press release says.
Law enforcement did not fire any weapons, according to Union Township Police.
The press release does not state what type of weapon was “discharged” by the suspect.
It is unknown who the suspect is but the investigation into this is ongoing, the press release says.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.