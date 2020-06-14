The Week Ahead: Cool Start, Sultry End

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A few isolated brief, light showers may pop up Monday mainly east of I-71, then a dry warming trend set in for the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
Rain will be hard to come by and soaking rains are not in the forecast until, maybe Monday, June 22nd. That means the small amounts that fell Sunday morning and the scant totals expected Monday will not be enough to carry your lawn or garden through until the 22nd. So the plan for now is to keep watering.
In addition to dry weather there is a warming trend on the way with increasing humidity. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Friday and Satdurday.
