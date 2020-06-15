Camp cARTwheel offering virtual arts, culture summer camp program

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - ArtWorks, The Well and Wave Pool have teamed up with over 40 Greater Cincinnati artists and organizations to create what they hope is a great summer camp for kids.
Camp cARTwheel, a virtual arts and culture summer camp program, will be offered for two weeks in July.
“Every organization will have a different lesson plan. Some of them will be done virtually with camp councilors with the apprentices in ArtWorks, some of them will have teaching artists from the different organizations leading them," says Executive Director of Wave Pool Cal Cullen. "And some of them will be able to be done without virtual learning at all.”
Their goal is to unify Cincinnati and give kids an amazing summer camp experience.
”We believe this is a way that we can bring kids together for social time, for learning, for hands-on crafts and activities and still do it in a way that is really fun and fulfilling,” Cullen says.
There are two weeks of camp: the first is July 20-24 for ages six to eight and the second is July 27-31 for ages nine to 12.
Camp cARTwheel will also provide kits with activities and supplies.
“They are going to be designed and pieced together by teaching artist Julia Lipovsky, who works with Wave Pool, along with several apprentice artists that are part of artworks,” explains Cullen.
Registration is open through July 1, 2020.
“How cool to be able to get to meet artists from the Museum Center and from the Taft Museum, from Wave Pool and Kennedy Heights," Cullen says. "It’s a cool way to bring our city together. "
Prices for the camps range anywhere from free to $80.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.