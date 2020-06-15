Cincinnati Reds, Anheuser-Busch partnering with Red Cross to host blood drive

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Reds, Anheuser-Busch and Budweiser are partnering with the American Red Cross to help ensure a stable blood supply.
The One Team Blood Drive will take place Wednesday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Great American Ball Park Machine Room.
They have a goal of collecting 70 donations.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org,
The Red Cross is now testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors will be able to view their results seven to 10 days after donation through the Donor App or at their website.
“This is a time to take care of one another as we all deal with the challenges of a pandemic,” President and Chief Operating Officer of the Cincinnati Reds Phil Castellini said in a news release. “Giving blood is one way we can make a difference right now to help our neighbors. We are proud to partner with the Red Cross to offer Reds fans this opportunity to give back. We truly are One Team during the pandemic, so let’s take care of each other and donate blood.”
