Coronavirus: Indiana casinos reopen Monday

RISING SUN, IND. (FOX19) - Casinos can reopen in Indiana starting Monday for the first time since coronavirus closed them three months ago.
That includes all three in southeastern Indiana:
- Rising Star Casino in Rising Sun opened out at 6 a.m., according to their website.
- Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg will throw out the dice again at 9 a.m.
- Belterra Casino Resort in Florence, Indiana will reopen at 11 a.m.
Casinos and racinos in Ohio can reopen starting Friday, June 19.
- Belterra Park Cincinnati in Anderson Township will reopen at 10 a.m. Friday.
- The future home of Hard Rock Casino at JACK Cincinnati Casino in downtown Cincinnati also plans to resume business Friday, but a time is not set yet, according to its website.
All casino officials in both Indiana and Ohio say they will limit the number of people inside to comply with state social distancing guidelines.
Some also will have limited capacity and hours.
Other general virus precautions will include enhanced cleaning and sanitation of all high-touch surfaces including door handles, gaming machines, tables, handrails and mandatory face coverings and temperature checks for for all employees.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.