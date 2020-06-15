Coroner IDs toddler who drowned in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified a toddler Monday who drowned over the weekend in Ross Township.
Miles Douglas Farmer, 3, died at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center shortly after he was flown there Friday night, a coroner’s report shows.
Ross Township police said in a news release they responded to a report of a non-responsive young boy in a pool in the 4000 block of Leona Court about 7:20 p.m.
The toddler was the first of two people to drown over the weekend in Ross Township.
A 47-year-old resident drowned in the Great Miami River Saturday night.
His body was recovered early Sunday afternoon. Ross Township police identify him as Rodney Vehr.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.