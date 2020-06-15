Dry Weather Continues, 90s on the Way but Humidity OK

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Low temperatures this morning bordered on chilly. Officially at CVG the low was 56° while “Sunken Lunken” and the Butler County Regional Airport dropped to 50° reflecting cold air drainage and the valley locations. Cincinnati West Airport near Harrison recorded 48° while in Lebanon, Batavia, Springboro, Wilmington and Oxford the lows were 53°.
Even light rain and sprinkles will be rare the next seven days and soaking rains are not in the forecast until, maybe late Monday, June 22nd. So the plan for now is to keep watering.
In addition to dry weather there is a warming trend on the way and low 90s are in the weekend forecast. But with a great increase in humidity.
