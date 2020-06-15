Estranged couple dead after apparent murder/suicide in Clermont Co., police say

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - An estranged couple was found dead Sunday in what police believe to be murder/suicide in Clermont County.
Union Township Police Lt. Scott Blankenship says officers arrived at a home in the 1200 block of Misty Lake Lane around 12:45 p.m. to investigate a disturbance.
The officers heard gunshots and the Clermont County Special Response Team was asked to respond, Blankenship says.
They found Christophe Takam, 49, and Annie Takam, 40, dead inside the home, according to the news release from Union Township police.
According to Blankenship, Christophe and Annie were in an estranged relationship at the time of the incident.
The preliminary police investigation determined the deaths to be a murder/suicide, the news release said.
Further investigation revealed that Christophe fired shots while officers were on the scene, according to police.
