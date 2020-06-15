Expansion of Butler Co. amusement park faces pushback from local residents

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A popular Butler County adventure park wants to embark upon a major expansion, but it needs the approval of the local zoning board to move ahead with it, and many nearby residents are opposed.
Land of Illusions started in 1997 with just a haunted trail. Additions of the Holloween Haunt Scream Park, the Aqua Adventures Water Park and the Christmas Glow event turned it into a full-fledged amusement park.
”We always try to be a little more affordable and enhance the guest experience," Park Operations Manager Mike McKnight said. “When you come here we don’t want you to worry about nothing. We want you to enjoy your time and make memories of the family.”
Now the park wants to become a year-round attraction.
To that end, it announced plans in February to add a 200-room hotel with indoor and outdoor water parks, a campground with 140 hook-ups and 40 cabins and an indoor entertainment center with arcade games, bowling and laser tag to its Madison Township location near Middletown.
A zoning board meets Monday evening in Butler County to decide whether any of that will happens.
Neighbor Jody Hauk hopes it does.
“It’s kind of an honor to have somebody willing to put in something like this in your community," Hauk said. "I mean, they are great neighbors. They put on a heck of a show.”
Not every agrees.
“The theme park would absolutely destroy my business," said John Pruett.
Pruett owns and operates Triangle Fishing Lakes north of Land of Illusions. He says the added noise of the expansion would harm catfish in the water and hurt his fishing business.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.