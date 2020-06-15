FCC’s new head coach arrives for training

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati’s new head coach is now in the United States and expected to join the team for his first practice on Tuesday.
Jaap Stam, who couldn’t travel to Cincinnati because of international travel restrictions, arrived late last week with new assistant coach Said Bakkati, according to an FC Cincinnati spokesperson.
Stam and Bakkati did not participate in Monday’s first full team training session since March because they were required to undergo COVID-19 testing and isolation while awaiting results.
FC Cincinnati returned to full team training on Monday after several weeks of individual and small group sessions.
Major League Soccer returns to the field with the MLS is Back Tournament in July. The tournament will be held in Orlando.
