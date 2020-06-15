ISP: Man hit by deputy’s vehicle during chase flown to hospital

FAYETTE CO., Ind. (FOX19) - A man running from deputies was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after he was hit by a Rush County Sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle as he tried getting away, state police say.
The incident started when a Rush County Sheriff’s deputy tried stopping a Jeep Grand Cherokee on SR-44 for going almost 20 mph over the speed limit around 6 a.m. Monday, the Indiana State Police (ISP) says.
Brandon Blair, 34-years-old, of Connersville, would not stop for the deputy and the chase ensued on several county roads, ISP says.
Now with two deputies chasing him, state police say Blair’s Jeep became “disabled” on a gravel road, so he got out and started running.
Dust from the gravel road circled throughout the air as the two deputies had to swerve just in the time to avoid hitting the Jeep, state police say.
But ISP says when the second deputy swerved to avoid the SUV, he hit Blair, who was in the middle of the road.
Blair was taken by a medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital with what state police think are non-life-threatening injuries, according to ISP.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.