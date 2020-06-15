Man fatally shot in downtown Cincinnati, homicide investigation underway

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man in his 30s was shot and killed in a homicide on the streets of downtown Cincinnati late Sunday, Cincinnati police say.
The shooting was reported in the area of Fifth Street and Central Avenue just before 11 p.m., according to a police spokesman.
The suspect left the scene northbound on Central Avenue, he said.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit: 513-352-3542 or Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.
