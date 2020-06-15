METRO bus operator tests positive for coronavirus after working last week, company says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A pair of METRO employees have tested positive for the coronavirus and the transit system says those who might have been in contact with either person should monitor their health.
According to METRO, one of the employees is in the maintenance department while the other is an operator.
The operator worked route 71 Kings Island Express on Tuesday, June 9 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., METRO says.
That operator also worked route 32 Price Hill-Glenway Crossing from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, according to METRO.
If you were on either of these services, you should monitor your health and follow CDC guidelines.
The City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County have partnered together to offer free coronavirus testing.
Participants qualify for the testing regardless of whether they have coronavirus symptoms or not.
METRO says once they found out about the positive cases of the coronavirus, they started the contract tracing process to inform other employees who might have been in contact with these individuals.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.