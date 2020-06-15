Murder charge dropped for suspect in Liberty Township shooting, sheriff says

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The murder charge for a suspect in the shooting death of Antuan Hill Jr. has been dropped, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.
At first, Romel Velasquez, 18-years-old, was arrested for murder and felonious assault in connection to the shooting that happened on June 10 at Liberty Park, the sheriff’s office said.
Now, Sheriff Jones says the murder charge has been withdrawn but Velasquez is still facing two counts of felonious assault.
The shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between two groups of people, the sheriff said. One group believed the other took their items including cell phones and AirPods.
The theft victims figured out who took their things and the two groups decided to meet Wednesday night at the park to “settle their differences,” Jones said.
“The two groups lined up and they started fighting. At that point, one wasn’t doing so well, drew a handgun and started shooting," explained Sheriff Jones. “Random shooting just started shooting into the crowd. Shot one individual killed him. Shot two more individuals, injured them. At that point, our deputies were pulling up.... the crowd scatters.”
Zyquon Moody, who witnesses said was the second shooter, was also arrested on two counts of felonious assault, Sheriff Jones says.
The 18-year-old Hill was taken to the hospital but later died from his wound, Sheriff Jones said.
According to the sheriff, his office will be working with the Prosecutor’s Office for the court proceedings in this case.
