New COVID-19 testing site announced near Downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you want to get tested for COVID-19, there’s a new testing site in Cincinnati to do it.
On Monday the Cincinnati Health Department announced the new site in the parking lot of the CityLink Center located at 800 Bank Street in the West End.
Testing days include: June 16-18 and June 23-25.
Appointments are available between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Registration is encouraged. Appointments can be made by calling or 513-344-2592 (English only), or 513-478-6791 (Spanish and English).
Individuals can also walk in the day of the test. Results will be available during the visit.
The testing site is sponsored collaboratively by the Community Health Centers of Cincinnati and Hamilton County.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week that coronavirus testing is immediately available to everyone in Ohio, even those who are low-risk or not showing symptoms.
