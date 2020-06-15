Newport schools offering meals, reading programs this summer

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Newport Independent Schools will be offering breakfast and lunch to any child age 18 and under this summer.
“Many of our students and families rely on the nutritious meals served in our schools throughout the school year,” Food Service Director Lisa Rizzo said in a news release. “Our summer feeding program is an effort to continue good nutrition year-round to those students that may not receive it otherwise.”
Newport Independent Schools said no registration or application is required.
Meals for the week are served on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Newport Intermediate School located at 95 W. 9th Street.
Students who don’t live within walking distance of the school can call the food service department for van delivery at 859-292-3038.
Through the district’s partnership with the Campbell County Public Library, students will be able to pick up books and other resources.
Families with children can stop by the Newport Branch of the Campbell County Library on Tuesday’s between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. where they can pick-up a free lunch, a book and other resources to help children stay engaged with learning this summer.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.