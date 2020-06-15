IN, OH reporting more than 40K coronavirus cases statewide

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As of Monday, the Ohio and Indiana Department of Health are reporting more than 40,000 coronavirus cases statewide.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 41,576 cases and 2,573 deaths. Indiana is reporting 40,430 total positive cases and 2,251 deaths.
Indiana is up from Sunday’s 39,909 positive cases and 2,240 total deaths.
An additional 3,040 cases and 231 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Ohio has tested 554,128 and has reported 6,948 hospitalizations with at least 1,776 individuals admitted to intensive care units.
Indiana has tested 355,829 with 11.4% being positive.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.