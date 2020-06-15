Suspicious package evacuates Hamilton County Justice Center

CINCINNATI (FOX19) – The Hamilton County Justice Center was evacuated in downtown Cincinnati overnight due to a suspicious package investigation, sheriff’s officials say.
It was called as a possible bomb threat at Sycamore and Broadway streets about 1:30 a.m. Monday.
Someone threw a suspicious package over the concrete wall of the vehicle intake sally-port, according to the sheriff’s office.
Due to the suspicious appearance and manner of delivery, sheriff’s officials say their Hazardous Devices Unit was requested to examine the package.
Cincinnati police assisted by closing the surrounding streets.
After evacuating the immediate area, sheriff’s HDU technicians X-rayed and “disrupted the package,” they say.
No injuries were reported, and no inmates or staff were at risk during this incident, according to a news release.
The contents as well as the individual(s) who placed it remain under the investigation of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office: 513-825-1500, or Crime Stoppers: 513- 352-3040.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.