Tri-State flag company making up for lost time from pandemic shutdown

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Tri-State flag company was closed for weeks during the pandemic but now they are back to work trying to make up for the lost time.
With holidays like Memorial Day, Flag Day Sunday, and the Fourth of July just around the corner, their most popular events aren’t happening. And that’s taking a cut out of the 151-year-old National Flag Company’s business.
“We can print about 40,000 flags in one day,” says The National Flag Company General Manager Artie Schaller.
Just weeks away from Independence Day, The National Flag Company in Cincinnati is not printing American flags right now.
“This is usually our happiest, most exciting time of year,” explains Schaller, “And just really it’s not, that feeling is not there. And it just goes along with everything else that’s going on in the country, the feeling isn’t there that we would normally have for an Independence Day.”
Schaller says his family has been with the flag business since 1903.
This is their busy season from April through June with American flags being waved at parades, lining gravesites of veterans, and even marking a specific college at graduations.
“With everything shut down obviously it hurt everyone across the country,” adds Schaller, “But with those three months down for production for us was especially bad.”
The manufacturing sector was able to return to work on May 4.
With so few events happening, many businesses don’t need their custom flags.
“Our sales were down 70% two months ago, 40% last month and again in our busiest season,” says Schaller, “That’s going to be a little tough to come back out of.”
Schaller says they have only brought back about half their production staff at this time.
He thinks it may take a year before they are back to normal because July begins a slower time anyway.
But he hopes even in this pandemic, people still use the flag as a symbol of hope and unity.
“When I see something like that [flags flying] it does show the solidarity," explains Schaller, "Everybody is here showing support for one cause.”
