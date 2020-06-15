Tri-State organization to host PTSD panel

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - June is PTSD awareness month and a Tri-State company is hosting a virtual panel on the topic.
The company, Wise Wellness Guild, tries to help women through whole-self wellness.
The panel will be led by experts from across the country and it’s free.
Recently, we talked with one of the panelists about what she plans to discuss.
“When you’re rested, eat well, sleep well, when you’re playing and meditating and you have things rest, everyone benefits from that. That’s something I want to encourage women about, especially black women. That it’s ok for us to rest and say I’m not ready to talk about this and not feel like we’re gonna lose something.” said Courtney Carroll, LPC, Co-Founder of Minority Therapist of Cincinnati.
The event will be held Wednesday, June 17th at 6:30 p.m. You can register and RSVP here.
