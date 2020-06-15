UC students, community members protest racial injustices

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Weeks after the death of George Floyd, Cincinnati groups continue to organize protests against police brutality and racial injustice.
More than 100 UC students and community members marched around the university chanting for justice and change on Sunday.
Organizers said the biggest emphasis for them was educating people of the Black Lives Matter movement.
“This is not just a one week of protests, it’s a lifetime commitment to this movement and that black lives do matter," Student protest organizer Amna Rustom said.
The Cincinnati for Justice group is made up of students from UC, NKU and Ohio State.
They say they’ve noticed the momentum going down and people getting too comfortable not talking about the issues.
“Students in Clifton were going on with their daily lives unaffected by the protests downtown. So we decided to bring that problem home to other UC students and to other residents. People can’t ignore it when it’s here," Myriam Wane said.
Aside from marching the sidewalks and streets calling for police reform, justice and anti-racism, the emphasis was educating people through a memorial service they created.
“Black Lives Matter. It’s not a political statement that’s a human right statement," Amy Dalidowicz said.
The student protest organizers said for the time being, Sunday’s protest was the last protest they will put together.
They’re working on creating a summer series of anti-racism workshops.
