5-year-old NKY girl turns lemons into lemonade stand against racism

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - At just five-years-old, a Florence girl is taking a stand against racism and raising money for a non-profit.
Shelby and Mitchell Arens say they recently introduced their daughter, Eleanor, to some educational programs about racism. They believe it left her feeling inspired.
“She saw the images there, and she had been wanting to do a lemonade stand, and she decided she wanted to make a sign because she saw a lot of the protests on there, and they were all holding signs, and I was reading them to her and talking about how it’s people getting their message out," Shelby said.
Eleanor’s parents got to work bringing her idea to life by baking chocolate chip cookies, turning lemons into lemonade and creating signs.
“It took a long time to finish the cookies, and we bagged up the cookies, and we put the lemonade in big circle things," Eleanor said.
On Saturday, Eleanor opened up her lemonade stand, selling her products while taking a stand against racism.
“I was happy to help people, and it was really fun to see my friends," Eleanor said. “I don’t want anyone to be treated wrong.”
Between Saturday’s sales and online donations, Shelby says they brought in more than $2,000. That money, she says, is going to “Black Girls Code,” a non-profit in California.
“It’s a way for women, girls of color to get into heavily-dominated male fields, so they encourage programming and bringing forward a new generation of coders, so it’s just awesome," Shelby said.
Although the Arens are bursting with pride, they believe what they did is only part of a much bigger picture.
“It’s great that she did something, and we’re beyond proud of her, but that a five-year-old had to make this stand in the first place to end something that shouldn’t even be. It’s 2020, so I was very proud, but I was also very sad," Shelby said.
They hope their daughter’s actions are part of a future that is full of change.
“I really hope that people take away that, ya know, you can do something, and that you can, you have a voice, and you should use it on behalf of people who aren’t heard," Shelby said.
Eleanor told her parents she would like to continue hosting lemonade stands. They are considering doing it once a month and donating to different causes.
To learn more about Black Girls Code, visit the organization’s website.
