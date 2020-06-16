Anderson Twp. employee fired after threatening physical violence, using racial slur at work, administrator says

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - The Anderson Township Board of Trustees terminated an employee after he threatened physical violence and admitted to using a racial slur at work, the township administrator announced.
According to an investigation report, Jeff Hucker, an employee in the Public Works Department, made a " troubling phone call" to a representative of Nikon Inc. in New York on June 3.
Hucker called Nikon to inquire about a rifle scope he sent to their headquarters for repair in February, the report states.
The phone call was recorded by the company and before being greeted by the representative, Hucker can be heard saying “If I’m gonna go shoot some n****** I need a scope,” according to the report.
The representative contacted the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office and provided them with a copy of the phone recording. It was then forwarded to Pierce Township Police Detective Schultz.
Det. Schultz went to Hucker’s residence to speak with him about the incident and he admitted to making the comment, the report says.
In the report, Hucker told Det. Schultz while he was on hold with Nikon he was “joking around with his buddies" and said he made the phone call while at work.
“Hucker advised he had no intentions of causing physical harm to anyone,” the report reads.
The information was forwarded to Assistant Hamilton County Prosecutor Mark Piepmeier and he advised: “because the comment was not directed at anyone in particular, and was made when Hucker was talking with friends in the background, a criminal charge would not be warranted.”
The case was closed and forwarded to Anderson Township to be handled internally.
Hucker was terminated by the township’s board of trustees on June 9.
Trustee Chair Joshua Gerth sent the following letter to the Anderson Township community:
"As an organization, Anderson Township Government is firmly committed to treating those who serve with respect and dignity. Over the past few days, we have been engaged with continued discussions on how to raise awareness, as well as speak in a unified voice, that bigotry and discrimination are not and will not be tolerated.
As an organization, Anderson Township Government will continue to hold its employees to the highest moral and ethical standards and reaffirm our ongoing training in the areas of culture and bias. We expect nothing less than personal growth and development in these areas so that we may continue to provide services which protect and enhance the quality of life for all who live, work, or play in Anderson Township."
