Public sessions begin at convention center as city faces 100-year budget deficit

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Council has two weeks to pass a balanced budget for the next fiscal year.
It’s no small task as the city faces an historic $73 million deficit, an ongoing public health crisis and unprecedented blowback on funding for the city’s police department.
Mayor John Cranley’s proposed budget is about "growth, small business support, civil rights and better public health,” he said at its unveiling last week.
His budget includes a $1 million investment in the Urban League to work with small businesses that have been hurt by the shutdowns.
It also includes an increase of nearly $1 million for CPD, which already accounts for 37.1 percent of the general fund budget.
Protesters are calling for the city to ‘defund the police,’ as many other cities are contemplating across the nation. But much of CPD’s budget uptick comprises wage increases built into the FOP labor agreement.
Meanwhile, City Council must decide which city departments and city services will face cuts.
It must also decide which holes can be plugged by $17 million in CARES Act money Hamilton County says it will disburse to the city.
“Of course, it’s an unbelievably difficult budget,” Councilperson P.G. Sittenfeld said. “This is the biggest budget deficit in the history of the city, at least in the modern history of the city. I think what we want to reflect back to the community is the priorities that they hold.”
Public input sessions begin Tuesday evening at Duke Energy Convention Center. Sittenfeld expects a large showing.
“I want to hear from what I trust will be hundreds, if not thousands, of community members, and then work collaboratively with my colleagues to put something forward,” he said. “Bring your pajamas to the convention center tonight.”
Each person will be given two minutes to speak. If a thousand people show up, as Sittenfeld suggests is possible, that translates to more than 33 hours of public testimony.
Those who wish to make their opinions on the budget heard can do so at each of three public hearings at the Duke Energy Convention Center:
- Tuesday: 6 p.m.-midnight
- Thursday: 4 p.m.-midnight
- Friday: Noon-midnight
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.