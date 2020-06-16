Cincinnati Children’s 3rd on list of best pediatric hospitals

AVONDALE, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center is No. 3 among the best pediatric hospitals in the nation, according to the annual U.S. News & World Report ranking released Tuesday.
The hospital has placed either third or second nationally over the past several years.
Boston Children’s Hospital placed No. 1 again.
In the 2020-21 rankings, 88 hospitals ranked among the top 50 in at least one pediatric medical specialty. Ten placed on the hospital ‘Honor Roll’ for being highly ranked in several pediatric specialties.
That includes Cincinnati Children’s Hospital:
- No. 3 for pediatric cancer, orthopedics, nephrology and diabetes and endocrinology
- No. 4 for pulmonology and lung surgery
- No. 5 for gastroenterology & GI surgery and neurology and neurosurgery
- No. 14 for cardiology and heart surgery.
Cincinnati Children’s Hospital has provided pediatric care to the Cincinnati area since 1884. It operates as a Level 1 pediatric trauma center and Level 1 surgery center.
The hospital’s main campus is located in Avondale near downtown Cincinnati, with neighborhood locations around the region including the northern suburbs.
In one of its more recently notable achievements, Cincinnati Children’s is part of global study for a potential coronavirus vaccine for Pfizer and the German pharmaceutical company BioNTech, the companies announced in May.
See more details about Children’s Hospital and its rankings here.
