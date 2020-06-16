Cincinnati city manager to resign for same job in Virginia Beach, ‘I am heartbroken,’ mayor says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Manager Patrick Duhaney is leaving next month to do the same job in Virginia Beach, city records show.
Two sources tell FOX19 NOW say Duhaney’s resignation will be announced here Tuesday afternoon, after Virginia Beach City Council approves his hiring.
Virginia Beach’s city spokeswoman confirms they are voting this afternoon.
Mayor John Cranley is holding a 3:30 p.m. news conference at City Hall with Duhaney and City Solicitor Paula Boggs-Muething, who is expected to be named acting city manager.
Duhaney notified Cranley in an email early Tuesday he accepted the new position but the person who typically takes over in his absence, Assistant City Manager Chris Bigham, declined the job, so Duhaney asked the city solicitor, and she accepted.
“Mr. Mayor,” Duhaney wrote at 1 a.m., "I am following up on our conversation from earlier. As I’ve accepted a new position with a start date in late July, I’m going to start working through a transition plan. Per my succession plan, Chris is first to assume my duties as City Manager in the event I leave the office, followed by Paula.
“Chris, as noted below, is unavailable to perform the duties of Acting City Manager. Paula is available to serve in the role of Acting City Manager. For the reasons described below in my most recent correspondence with Paula, I am 100% supportive of Paula transitioning into the role of Acting City Manager. I’m going to start meeting with her to plan the transition.”
In response, the mayor wrote:
I am heartbroken. You have been by far the best manager I have ever worked with. Impeccable integrity and constant professionalism, you are a servant leader that is able to lead by moral force and conviction-based resolve. Cincinnati will emerge from our trifecta of crises (pandemic, racial injustice and budget crisis) because of your amazing hard work and effectiveness.
Of course I am happy for you and know you will be very successful in Virginia. In fact, I believe your career is a rocket ship and will make us all proud by our association with you as you will forge a continued path of historic public service to our country.
I accept that Paula Boggs Muething will become acting manager upon your departure.
In these unprecedented times, it is mission critical to the city that we have a seamless transition immediately. We need someone who can do the job right away as we navigate historic challenges, search for new solutions, but continue to provide the services that our city depends upon to survive.
Paula is by far the best alternative to you to do that. As you say, she has the knowledge of the city needed urgently and immediately to do the job. And, as you also said, she has the operational instincts to do the job admirably.
I also have known and worked with Paula for years and she has my unqualified support. She is one of the smartest, effective, and principle- based public servants I have ever known. I believe she will not only manage these times, but help the city make history in building a more inclusive community.
Along these lines, it is exciting that she will make history as the 2nd woman to hold the position and the first Asian American. Following yesterday’s historic Supreme Court decision, Paula will break new ground here in Cincinnati.
Again, while this is bittersweet, I am happy for you and proud of you.
Job well done.
Your friend,
John
The city staff member who would normally take over for the city manager, Assistant City Manager Chris Bigham, declined to take on the position, other emails show.
“I am following up on our conversation from earlier in the evening,” Duhaney wrote Bigham at 11:21 p.m. Monday.
“As discussed, I’ve accepted a new position with a start date in late July. As you know, per my succession plan, I’ve designated you to perform the duties of the City Manager in case I leave the office. Please let me know if you’re available to serve as Acting City Manager.”
Bigham wrote back six minutes later: “Thanks Patrick and appreciate the offer to serve. However, I am not available to serve as acting city manager. The best of luck with your new position and thanks again.”
Duhaney is leaving at a time when the city is challenged by a historic budget deficit of $73.4 million due to the economic impacts from the coronavirus pandemic. He recently announced furloughs for some workers and has overseen reforms at the city’s 911 emergency center in the wake of Kyle Plush’s death.
Duhaney began his career with the city in June of 2009 and was acting assistant city manager when he was named acting city manager in April 2018. The city’s former top administrator, Harry Black, quit literally seconds before a special City Council meeting was convened to fire him in the fallout over Plush’s death and a public feud with Cranley after Cranley asked him to resign and he refused.
“I think Patrick Duhaney is the best city manager I’ve ever worked with. If he is not he best, he is one of the best I have ever worked with," Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman said.
“It’s a big loss for all 6,000 employees. But this is the natural process when you have professional city managers as they approach an upcoming mayorial election. There’s nothing abnormal about this, nothing.”
“I’m very disappointed to see him go but I am wishing him the very best and any opportunity that I would have to go after him, to bring him back to Cincinnati, I absolutely would.”
Councilman Greg Landsman said: “Patrick Duhaney will go down as one of the most talented City Managers Cincinnati has ever had. He has led us through so much in such a short period of time, and I am grateful for his leadership and his impact on our City. He has made us better.”
