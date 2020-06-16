Cincinnati police union responds to President Trump’s police reform order

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Union president responded on Tuesday to the executive order aimed at reforming police departments nationwide signed by President Donald Trump.
This order comes on the heels of protests throughout the country ignited by the death of George Floyd.
It is called the Safe Policing for Safe Communities executive order and it outlines specific areas where police departments can improve.
Chokeholds are now banned unless the officer feels his life is at risk, President Trump stated.
Cincinnati Police Union President Sgt. Dan Hills said he agrees with this part of the order.
“I’m fine on banning chokeholds with the one exception of life and death," Sgt. Hills explained. "If I’m fighting for my life there is no rules but in regular attempts to get somebody under control, you should not be using a chokehold.”
On Tuesday, President Trump said there will be no disbanding or dismantling of police departments.
Sgt. Hill said without police departments, there’s no civil society.
“Defunding a police department is somewhere between silly and insane," explained Sgt. Hill. “Without a police department, you don’t have a civil society.”
Another part of the Safe Policing for Safe Communities executive order is it gives departments incentives to bring co-responders, like social workers, to nonviolent calls that involve mental health.
This also covers instances where a person is homeless, or the person is suspected of being under the influence of drugs.
Sgt. Hill said the Cincinnati Police Department is already doing this.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.