Cincinnati’s city manager to resign this afternoon for job in Virginia Beach: sources

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Manager Patrick Duhaney will expected to announce his resignation Tuesday afternoon to become the new city manger in Virginia Beach, two unnamed sources tell FOX19 NOW.
The announcement will come at 4 p.m., we are told.
“He is leaving mid-July,” a source says.
City council in Virginia Beach is voting on their new city manager this afternoon, the city’s spokeswoman tells FOX19 NOW.
Cincinnati City Council could vote as soon as tomorrow to name the acting city manager, or the decision could be announced today.
Duhaney was named acting city manager when the former one, Harry Black, quit literally seconds before a special City Council meeting was convened to fire him in April 2018. Duhaney was the assistant city manager at that time.
Duhaney was named the permanent city manager later that year.
He began his career with the city in June of 2009.
