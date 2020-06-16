‘Cones with a Cop’ brings Ross Township police, community together for summertime fun

ROSS TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Ross Township police officers received a large turnout at their first community event of the summer, “Cones with a Cop.”
They mingled with dozens of residents at Flub’s ice cream stand on Hamilton-Cleves Road. Besides snacking on cold treats, children got a close look at and the opportunity to sit inside some of the cruisers police drive around the township.
Police Chief Chief Burt Roberts says he wanted to hold a positive police event with the community they protect and serve and get some good news out about law enforcement.
The township administrator, Dan Horgan, took several photos that were posted to the police department’s Facebook page Tuesday and released them to FOX19 NOW.
The police chief says they plan to hold more events soon: “Coneys with Cops” at Skyline and another one including the fire department with burgers.
“Our 1st, Cones with a Cop was a big success on Friday June 12th. A big shout out goes to the Flub’s in Ross for their donation of some of the best ice-cream in Cincinnati," police wrote on Facebook.
"Nobody who attended went home hungry. Thanks everyone for coming out to meet some of your local police officers and to inspect the cruisers. The kids loved it. Hope to see you all again at our next event which will be announced shortly.”
