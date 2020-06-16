Covington parks relying on volunteers to improve area

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Covington parks are relying on an army of volunteers to help improve their 900 acres of green space.
The parks and recreation manager says volunteers have played a vital role in the work they have been able to do.
“We’ve built playgrounds this way, we’ve done everything from large scale infrastructure projects down to just picking up litter,” explained Parks & Rec Manager Rosie Santos.
Devou Park alone makes up 700 of the 900 acres.
Plus, there are tiny neighborhood parks scattered throughout the community.
“These natural areas and these park spaces are really part of the community fabric,” Santos said.
The city’s goal is to create inspired park spaces for people that encourage fun and play
“By engaging our volunteers, we can connect people with the city’s goals and their goals; build advocates for those spaces while maintaining and enhancing our existing spaces,” explained Santos.
[Email recreation@covingtonky.gov for volunteering information]
“I feel very fortunate to be part of such an active and engaged conglomeration of neighborhoods that come together for the benefit of the community," Santos said. "It’s a really exciting place to be.”
