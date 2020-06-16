Crash involving 18-wheeler closes WB I-275

FOREST PARK FOX19) - Westbound Interstate 275 is shut down at Winton Road due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
The crash involves 2-4 vehicles including an 18-wheeler, they say.
It was reported between the Winton Road and Hamilton Avenue exits about 4:30 a.m.
Forest Park and Springfield Township police remain on scene investigating.
It’s not clear when the highway will reopen, dispatchers tell us.
Detour by taking Winton Road south (turn left off I-275) to the Cross County Ronald Reagan Highway. You can use Ronald Reagan to return to I-275 and reach Hamilton and Colerain avenues.
FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way and will update this story on air and all our digital platforms.
