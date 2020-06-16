Fairmount triple shooting sends two teens to hospital, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A shooting in Fairmount Tuesday evening sent three people to the hospital, CPD officers at the scene said.
The shooting took place around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Seeger Avenue and Vinton Street in Fairmount.
A 31-year-old man and two juveniles were shot, according to officers at the scene.
Police added one of the teenagers who as shot in his back could be in critical condition.
The victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the officers said.
The three individuals were walking on the street when a neighbor told FOX19 NOW she heard eight gunshots ring out.
Police arrived to find the victims on the ground. They said they are not sure what led to the shooting and provided no description of the shooter. They also said they do not yet know how the individuals knew each other.
They believe the shooter may have taken off in a car, but they do not have a description of that vehicle.
“We’re still trying to put all the pieces together,” CPD Sgt. Dan Downing said. “One of the victims was further down the street and the other two were right behind us here where you can see. We don’t really know what led up to it at this point but my investigators are on their way up to the hospital right now to speak to the victims, so hopefully that will kind of clear things up a little bit once we do that.”
As of 10 p.m., police are waiting to interview the victims at at the hospital.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.