Family throws ‘welcome home’ party for NKY woman after battle with COVID-19

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - One of just two people to survive a localized outbreak of COVID-19 came home from the hospital Tuesday morning, and emotions ran high beginning to end.
Debbie Dionne was escorted to her Dry Ridge home by a police caravan complete with flashing lights and sirens wailing.
A cheerful crowd of family and friends awaited at her driveway to celebrate her remarkable recovery.
Debbie says she caught the virus from the Grant County School Transportation Center. A total of six people got infected from that outbreak, she says, including the relative of a bus driver.
Debbie adds she’s just one of two from that cluster to survive.
“That’s been rough,” she said. “Everyone is like one bid family. It’s like losing one of your own.”
As for Dionne, she says she was placed on a ventilator, then in a medically induced during her two-month battle with the virus.
Knowing how close she came to dying, Debbie’s husband, Mark felt compelled to show her how much everyone missed her.
“She was ready to kill me,” Mark said. “She says, 'You’re going to get it when this is all over.”
Debbie might not be much of a fan of surprises, but she says she’s thankful for the opportunity to reflect on what she overcame.
“I just want to thank everyone for their support,” she said.
She explains she won’t be going back to work any time soon as she has a long road to full recovery. She’s also looking at a few surgeries and more rehab.
