Fatal crash involving 18-wheeler closes WB I-275

FOREST PARK FOX19) - Westbound Interstate 275 is shut down at Winton Road due to a fatal multi-vehicle crash, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
The crash involves 2-4 vehicles including an 18-wheeler, they say.
It was reported between the Winton Road and Hamilton Avenue exits about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Forest Park and Springfield Township police remain on scene investigating. A vehicle with the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office also has now arrived.
It’s not clear when the highway will reopen, dispatchers tell us.
Detour by taking Winton Road south (turn left off I-275) to the Cross County Ronald Reagan Highway. You can use Ronald Reagan to return to I-275 and reach Hamilton and Colerain avenues.
