“An employee told us that someone managed to break the top layer of glass”

Gatlinburg SkyBridge has cracked, visitor claims
Earlier this year, the Gatlinburg SkyBridge's arches were adorned with flowers and red and white twinkling lights as a tribute to Valentine's Day. (Source: Gatlinburg SkyLift Park)
June 15, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT - Updated June 16 at 10:06 AM

(KSLA) — Has someone managed to put a crack in the glass on the largest pedestrian bridge in North America?

CBS affiliate WVLT is reporting that Christy Grimes, an employee of its sister station WAFF, was on vacation in Gatlinburg, Tenn., when she said she was turned away from the Gatlinburg SkyBridge on Monday night.

“An employee told us that someone managed to break the top layer of glass,” Grimes told WVLT.

Grimes said the bridge in the Great Smoky Mountains was closed. And she shared a photograph of a crowd gathering near the attraction’s entrance.

WVLT, which like KSLA News 12 is owned by Gray TV, reached out to Gatlinburg SkyLift Park officials for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Last Christmas, social media was abuzz about the breathtaking view at the Gatlinburg SkyBridge. You may remember seeing video posted by Gatlinburg SkyliftPark showing how the popular tourist attraction had become a winter wonderland.

