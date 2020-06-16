Hoosiers 80 or older now least tested age group for coronavirus, ISDH data shows

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Hoosiers 80 years and older are now the least tested age group for the coronavirus despite having the highest mortality rate from the virus, according to the data from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
Just four weeks ago, the ISDH showed this age group accounted for 6.4% of all the tests which, at the time, was the second least tested demographic.
Now Indiana residents at least 80-years-old are the least tested group with 6.1% of the 363,745 total tests, according to the ISDH’s data from Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, the state’s data shows this age group makes up 51% of Indiana’s 2,265 coronavirus deaths.
The ISDH reported 14 more deaths across the state on Tuesday.
440 more cases of the coronavirus were confirmed on Tuesday by the ISDH.
Indiana now has 40,786 total coronavirus cases, according to the state health department.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of coronavirus cases, deaths and tests in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 180 cases, 22 deaths, 1,777 tests
- Franklin County: 120 cases, eight deaths, 676 tests
- Ohio County: 13 cases, zero deaths, 211 tests
- Ripley County: 111 cases, six deaths, 1,293 tests
- Switzerland County: 22 cases, zero deaths, 348 tests
- Union County: 12 cases, zero deaths, 318 tests
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.