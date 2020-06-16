Man shot in Cincinnati’s latest homicide: police

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are scene investigating the city’s latest homicide.
Officers responded to a report of a man shot in the head on President Drive in the Villages at Roll Hill about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Homicide investigators arrived shortly after, and police confirmed the victim, a 31-year-old man, is dead.
It’s not clear yet what led up to this, and suspect information was not released.
