Cincinnati Metro announces $1.3M in hero pay for frontline workers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Frontline Cincinnati Metro and Access workers who worked near the general public during the coronavirus pandemic will receive hero pay, officials with the transit system announced on Tuesday.
$1.3 million will be used to pay those frontline workers following a unanimous vote by Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority board.
Metro officials say despite a drop-off in ridership which led to a “significant loss of revenue” they were able to continue paying all full-time employees’ 40-hour pay week during the pandemic.
“Our operators, and the entire Metro team, work every day to serve our region," Darryl Haley, Metro CEO & General Manager, said. "This is especially true during these challenging times. We are thrilled to be able to provide this historic investment in our employees to honor their sacrifices and to reward their commitment to our community – because this experience has proven more than anything that we can tackle tough times together.”
Metro officials say this hero pay is their way of showing their thanks for the “dedication and service provided by our essential frontline employees during COVID-19.”
The announcement that frontline workers will be getting hero pay comes one day after Metro said one of its bus drivers tested positive for the coronavirus.
The operator worked the route 71 Kings Island Express on Tuesday, June 9 from 2:30-6:30 p.m., Metro officials say.
That operator also worked route 32 Price Hill-Glenway Crossing from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, according to Metro.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.