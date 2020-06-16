Nursing home, assisted living facility residents warned of possible financial exploitation of stimulus funds

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Medicaid beneficiaries, residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities are being cautioned about possible exploitations regarding their federal stimulus check.
Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron says Kentucky residents on Medicaid or living in those facilities should be on the lookout to see if their stimulus funds were unlawfully seized by nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
When the stimulus checks were approved, Cameron says they were labeled a tax credit by Congress under the CARES Act.
Credits, according to the AG, do not count as resources for federal benefit programs such as Medicaid.
Thus, they are not required to be surrendered, he says.
Cameron says even though Medicaid beneficiaries might decide to use their stimulus checks on facility care, nursing homes and assisted living facilities cannot seize these funds.
Because some people receiving Medicaid live in these facilities are isolated from their family, the AG says they might be more vulnerable to being victims of financial exploitation.
“Medicaid recipients living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities could be more susceptible to financial exploitation while isolated from family during the COVID-19 pandemic,” AG Cameron explains. “In many cases, federal stimulus checks provide assistance to Medicaid beneficiaries experiencing financial hardships due to COVID-19, and any unlawful seizure of those funds should be reported to our Elder Abuse and Medicaid Fraud Hotline at 1-877-228-7384.”
Families and beneficiaries should check to make sure a facility has not illegally taken the stimulus funds, explains Executive Director of the Attorney General’s Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control W. Bryan Hubbard.
“I encourage Medicaid beneficiaries and families with loved ones in nursing homes or assisted living facilities to make sure facilities have not illegally seized stimulus funds," says Hubbard. "If you or someone you know is a Medicaid recipient and was forced to forfeit their stimulus check to a care facility, we encourage you to report the incident to our office.”
Complaints can also be filed online with the Federal Trade Commission here.
