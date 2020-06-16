Police looking for 19-year-old missing for more than 24 hours

NORWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - Your help is needed to help find a missing 19-year-old that hasn’t been seen in more than 24-hours.
Norwood Police say Kimberly Frith, 19-years-old, goes by Kimmy and was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Monday when she left her home.
Police say she has several medicinal diagnoses that might require treatment.
She does not have her cell phone on her, according to police.
Frith is described as:
- White female
- Brown hair
- Green eyes
- 5′
- 100lbs
Frith was wearing a black hoodie, jeans and black boots when she was last seen on Monday.
Police say she was also carrying a pink and white patterned backpack along with a white drawstring bag.
If you have seen Frith or have any information about her whereabouts, please call the Norwood Police Department Dispatch Center: (513) 458-4520.
