Police looking for 19-year-old missing for more than 24 hours

Police looking for 19-year-old missing for more than 24 hours
Kimberly 'Kimmy' Frith was wearing a black hoodie, jeans and black boots when she was last seen on Monday. (Source: Norwood Police)
By Jared Goffinet | June 16, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT - Updated June 16 at 7:01 PM

NORWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - Your help is needed to help find a missing 19-year-old that hasn’t been seen in more than 24-hours.

Norwood Police say Kimberly Frith, 19-years-old, goes by Kimmy and was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Monday when she left her home.

Police say she has several medicinal diagnoses that might require treatment.

She does not have her cell phone on her, according to police.

Frith is described as:

  • White female
  • Brown hair
  • Green eyes
  • 5′
  • 100lbs

Frith was wearing a black hoodie, jeans and black boots when she was last seen on Monday.

Police say she was also carrying a pink and white patterned backpack along with a white drawstring bag.

Kimberly 'Kimmy' Frith was wearing a black hoodie, jeans and black boots when she was last seen on Monday.
Kimberly 'Kimmy' Frith was wearing a black hoodie, jeans and black boots when she was last seen on Monday. (Source: Norwood Police)

If you have seen Frith or have any information about her whereabouts, please call the Norwood Police Department Dispatch Center: (513) 458-4520.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.