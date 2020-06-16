Sunny and dry on Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We are about to crank up the heat over the next several days, as temperatures return to the upper 80s and even low 90s by the second half of the week.
Tuesday will remain dry with low humidity but warmer into the low 80s.
Even light rain and sprinkles will be rare the next seven days and soaking rains are not in the forecast until, maybe late Monday, June 22nd. So the plan for now is to keep watering.
In addition to dry weather there is a warming trend on the way and low 90s are in the weekend forecast. But with a great increase in humidity.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.