Third day of protests in Bethel brings civility, common ground

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Protesters and counter-protesters clashed Sunday and Monday in front of the Grant Memorial Building on Plane Street in Bethel, Ohio.
The clashes were mostly verbal, but sometimes devolved into physical confrontations, particularly on Sunday.
Two days later, the interactions proved more productive.
A Black Lives Matter protester began his protest Tuesday by walking down Plane Street with a megaphone. Moments later, several counter-protesters gathered around him, and a conversation ensued.
“We’ve got to come together, and we’ve got to stand up for the ones that are trying to start stuff, because what people are trying to do is divide us,” BLM protester Denorver Garnett said.
That was in stark contrast to what happened Sunday, when a video posted on social media and shared hundreds of times showed a counter-protester hitting a BLM protester in the head.
Bethel police say the officer pictured in the video was looking away when the incident happened.
They say they are currently looking for the man who threw the punch. When they find him, police say he will be charged with assault.
Nothing like that happened Tuesday afternoon. By comparison, the discussions were both civil and seemingly genuine.
“Assuming anything about you is completely unfair, other than that you’re a black man who’s a Christian,” said one counter-protester, “and they were doing the same thing to our people out here, assuming that because where we live in this town this town’s being racist... This town isn’t racist. I’ve lived here my whole life.”
Moments after those words were spoken, someone driving by the conversation yelled out of their window, “Get 'em boys, get 'em."
While Garnett laughed off the comment, a counter-protester talking to him said, “He’s clueless," in regards to the shouted comment.
By the end of the conversation, the two sides came to an agreement to come together.
“We’ve got to take this rift away from us and come together, and we’ll all go up to Columbus and fight this fight together. I’ll stand right beside you as long as I believe your cause is just," said one counter-protester.
The two men shook hands and Garnett replied, “I’m getting chills. Look. I got you man. I’m getting chills. I’ve got family too. I didn’t come out here to be violent man."
The men in the group told me the conversation was just the starting point for them to find common ground to bring forth positive change for everyone.
