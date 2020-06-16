Top Golf opens to customers after three month closure

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - Top Golf in West Chester opened this week after being closed for three months and is giving people more things to do outside as temperatures heat up.
Patrick Retherford was one of the first customers to return to Top Golf since they closed on March 15.
Retherford and his friends came to Top Golf Tuesday not only for half-price Tuesday but also because there is not a lot of other things to do.
With added safety measures in place at Top Golf, customers like Abby Bond said she feels safe.
“The protective plastic things are up, the menus were limited I guess,” explained Bond, “And they have gloves and face masks obviously and things are wiped down pretty frequently.”
Top Golf did not have to make too many changes to the appearance of things.
Besides adding signage and the shower curtain type dividers, the tees were already 11′ apart which makes it easy to stay a safe distance from other groups.
“The bottom line is that we are kind of naturally a place where you can have fun and not necessarily worry about things,” says Top Golf Director of Operations Frank Foley, “You can just have a good time.”
Foley says the employees are very excited to be back too.
Now that they are back at work, their jobs include a lot more cleaning.
They have also added masks and gloves as part of their uniform.
“To have guests back here, having a good time smiling with their friends and their family, that makes our day,” adds Foley.
