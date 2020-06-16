USTA moves Western & Southern Open from Mason to NY

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - The Western and Southern Open will be played this year but it won’t be in Mason.
The 2020 tournament instead will be played in New York at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, USTA Executive Officer and Executive Director Mike Dowse announced Tuesday.
This announcement comes after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the State of New York accepted the plans to host the tournament proposed by the USTA, Dowse said.
“We recognize the tremendous responsibility of hosting one of the first global sporting events in these challenging times, and we will do so in the safest manner possible, mitigating all potential risks,” Dowse said in a statement.
Dowse said more details on the event will be announced on Wednesday.
The Western and Southern Open was scheduled to be played at the Lindner Family Tennis Center from Aug. 15-23 before the tournament was relocated by the USTA.
The first Western and Southern Open was played in 1899 where Xavier University now is.
