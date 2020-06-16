Ohio now borrowing money to meet unemployment obligation, DeWine says

“For many of the youth served by FCFCs, the changes to routines caused by coronavirus have been earthshattering, especially for the ones who lack access to technology and the internet. As services moved online, some of these youth were left without a connection to their doctors,” he said. “For others, such as those in foster care and residential settings, the pandemic separated them from their families and loved ones. These grants will help local FCFCs ensure that our most vulnerable kids can continue to connect with their loved ones and access medical care.”