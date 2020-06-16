Ohio now borrowing money to meet unemployment obligation, DeWine says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced today is the first day that the has had to borrow money to meet its unemployment obligation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ohio has requested $3.1 billion in borrowing authority from the U.S. Department of Labor.
“That total exceeds what we think we will need to pay out in benefits. It is essentially a line of credit, so we asked for greater authority than we currently think that we will need so that we have it just in case we need it,” Gov. DeWine said.
He said Ohio is not alone - so far other states, such as California and Texas, have also had to borrow money for their unemployment insurance obligation.
Gov. DeWine also announced $1 million in grant funding to Ohio’s local Family and Children First Councils. The local FCC’s serve some of the state’s most vulnerable children who often need services from many different agencies.
“For many of the youth served by FCFCs, the changes to routines caused by coronavirus have been earthshattering, especially for the ones who lack access to technology and the internet. As services moved online, some of these youth were left without a connection to their doctors,” he said. “For others, such as those in foster care and residential settings, the pandemic separated them from their families and loved ones. These grants will help local FCFCs ensure that our most vulnerable kids can continue to connect with their loved ones and access medical care.”
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 42,010 cases and 2,597 deaths.
Gov. DeWine asked residents to continue wearing masks, social distancing, and washing your hands regularly.
Gov. DeWine said there are many more pop-up locations coming to the state. You can also find a list of testing and community health centers statewide here.
Gov. DeWine says he’ll have recommendations for schools from the department of education and health next week, but most decisions will be made by local school boards.
Last Thursday, Gov. DeWine announced that Dr. Amy Acton is stepping down from her position as director of the Ohio Department of Health.
The governor says that she will be taking on the role of Ohio's Chief Health Advisor.
“In her new role, she will take a comprehensive and holistic approach to address health and well-being for all Ohioans. In addition to advising on health issues, she will continue to focus on the COVID-19 crisis, while remaining committed to the vision of the Ohio Department of Health,” DeWine said.
Dr. Acton was named to her position with the ODH on Feb. 26, 2019.
