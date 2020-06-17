Officers seized 50 pounds of cocaine hidden in shower curtains, posters

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati seized two shipments of cocaine concealed in shower curtains and posters at a local express consignment facility.
When a narcotics detector dog alerted to two shipments from the Dominican Republic, one was labeled as “twenty-four posters” and the other as “drops on canvas."
When officers opened the packages they found they contained shower curtains with large rings and posters with large rings.
According to CBP, both shipments were mailed from Mexico and destined for delivery to individuals in Worcester, Massachusetts, and London, England.
The total weight of both shipments was about 50 pounds with a street value of $638,000
“Smugglers are constantly trying to bring in dangerous and illegal narcotics, but our officers use their extensive training and expertise to recognize and identify unusual concealments in order to protect the American public,” Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said in a news release.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.