Cincinnati Zoo needs your vote to be selected as best zoo in the country

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Zoo needs your vote to be named the best zoo in the country.
10Best.com has nominated the zoo for a 10Besties Readers’ Choice Travel Award as one of the best zoos in the country.
The Cincinnati Zoo currently sits at #2 among the 20 nominated zoos from around the country.
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is currently sitting at #6.
Last year, USA Today announced its annual list of Best Zoos in North America and they said their readers chose the Queen City’s zoo.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.