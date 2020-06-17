Cincinnati Zoo needs your vote to be selected as best zoo in the country

Cincinnati Zoo needs your vote to be selected as best zoo in the country
Bibi, left, and her famous daughter, Fiona, spend time in Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden on April 16. PHOTO: LIZ DUFOUR/THE ENQUIRER
June 17, 2020 at 1:36 PM EDT - Updated June 17 at 1:50 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Zoo needs your vote to be named the best zoo in the country.

10Best.com has nominated the zoo for a 10Besties Readers’ Choice Travel Award as one of the best zoos in the country.

The Cincinnati Zoo currently sits at #2 among the 20 nominated zoos from around the country.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is currently sitting at #6.

Last year, USA Today announced its annual list of Best Zoos in North America and they said their readers chose the Queen City’s zoo.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.