City Council unanimously approves ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Council unanimously approved the installation of a ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural outside City Hall Wednesday.
The mural will be created by sixteen local artists, most of them black, according to council member Greg Landsman, the motion’s co-sponsor along with council member Jan-Michele Kearney.
Its design and creation is being funded by the Urban League of Greater Cincinnati, Landsman said. The only costs incurred to the city, according to outgoing City Manager Patrick Duhaney, are personnel costs related to blocking off the street while the mural is being painted.
The image above is reportedly a design concept and might not represent the mural’s final design.
The city will host an unveiling ceremony for the mural Friday at 2 p.m.
The same day, the city will raise a Juneteenth flag at City Hall for the first time in its history. The flag-raising will take place at 10 a.m.
Juneteenth commemorates the announcement of the Emancipation Proclamation in Texas on June 19, 1865.
