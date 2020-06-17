Department selling shirts for fire chief in need of life-saving liver transplant

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Members of the Middletown Fire Department have come up with a creative way to support their chief as he battles cancer.
Paul Lolli, a Middletown Fire Department veteran of 31 years, became fire chief in 2014.
He says he found out he had kidney cancer about two years ago. Last August, he says he was diagnosed with liver cancer as well.
Now, after chemotherapy and radiation treatments, Lolli is waiting for a lifesaving liver transplant -- and still working every day.
“Some days are harder than others,” he told FOX19 NOW. “There have been times when I have had to take a week off here, a week off there, when I have had to have procedures done.”
As he waits, members of the department are selling t-shirts to support him and his family.
“It wasn’t so much about raising money,” Fire Captain Jon Harvey said. “It had more to do with just showing him that, hey, we are here for you, and when you’re too tired to fight, let us fight for you.”
Lolli says he’s blown away by the support, not only from his family and the people he works with, but from other members of the Middletown community as well.
“I am really humbled they wanted to do something to reach out and support and help me,” he said. “It’s a fantastic thing.”
Money raised from the shirt sales will go directly to Lolli as he continues his fight.
“He’s always been a positive member of the community and also just an advocate for us as firefighters and our safety and our staffing,” Harvey said. “So he’s been great for us, and we just really enjoy having him as our chief.”
If you’d like to purchase a shirt click here. The shirts are available until June 28.
